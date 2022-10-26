BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Collaborates with the Basquiat Estate to Release Special Edition Bottle

In collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat's sisters, Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is honoring one of Basquiat's greatest pieces, Untitled (L.A. Painting), by creating a timeless bar cart addition for his art to be accessible to all

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® and the Basquiat Estate are proud to reveal the third edition of the brand's highly anticipated artist designed Special Edition bottle, which pays homage to cultural icon and prolific artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Together, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate have released a bottle which shines a light on Basquiat's fearless creativity and their joint mission to make the art world more accessible to all who have a passion for self-expression, a part of the brand's ongoing 'Stir Creativity' platform.

Drawing inspiration from Jean-Michel Basquiat's time in Los Angeles, the Special Edition bottle features one of Basquiat's earliest works, his Untitled (L.A Painting). Never before licensed and only displayed to the public once, it is a masterpiece influenced by the surrounding remote environment of Venice Beach where Basquiat found security and solitude away from the distractions in New York in 1982. Exhibited in Basquiat's second ever show, the piece features many of the key motifs that are associated with his work: the crown, the bird, the coin and the skull which are all beautifully collaged over soft hues of blue. Through the social commentary behind his graffiti inspired artwork, Jean Michel created a global legacy and has greatly influenced modern and contemporary art.

The collaboration between BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate kicked off in April, when BOMBAY SAPPHIRE became the official spirits sponsor of "King Pleasure," the Basquiat Estate's first ever family-run exhibit in New York City where over 200 never-before-seen pieces and rarely shown works of the artist are on display. Running through January 1st 2023, the exhibit aims to help awaken artistic expression for people in different walks of life and honor Basquiat's legacy.

"We are honored to shine a light on Basquiat's dynamic creativity and offer an entirely new way to experience art," said Jaime Keller, Brand Director of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE North America. "This bottle represents our longstanding history of supporting creative visionaries in our mission to make the art world more accessible. Through the release of our third artist-designed Special Edition bottle, we are allowing people access to Jean-Michel Basquiat's art to be inspired by his work for generations to come."

Like Basquiat and his sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has a longstanding history in spotlighting diverse voices and fostering creative self-expression. From holding its annual emerging arts competition, aptly entitled the Artisan Series, to collaborating with artists Cey Adams and Dianne Smith to turn staid billboards in Harlem into works of art, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE constantly strives to open alternative pathways to champion equal representation in the arts.

"We are excited to collaborate with Bombay Sapphire to share Jean-Michel's work with those passionate about his art, life, and journey," said Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux of the Basquiat Estate.

Recognized as the ultimate canvas for cocktail creativity that inspires bartenders and drinkers to experiment with flavor and versatility, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate have created a signature cocktail – the "King Meets Queen". Inspired by Basquiat's sharp colors, stark lines and stabbing contrast, this cocktail is made to stand out and shine next to the Special-Edition bottle this fall and beyond, as an ode to Basquiat's constant curiosity.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition bottle is available in select states this October and at ReserveBar.com.

High-res imagery: HERE

BASQUIAT X BOMBAY SAPPHIRE SPECIAL EDITION

SIZE: 750 ML

SRP: $23.99

ABV: 47%

ON SHELVES: FROM OCTOBER 26th, 2022

LINK FOR PURCHASE: [HERE]

"King Meets Queen"

The Official Cocktail of the Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©

1.5 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin

0.5 oz Real Pineapple Puree

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Honey syrup 1:1

5 oz Fever-Tree Premium Tonic

METHOD: Build ingredients in balloon glass with fresh cold draft ice. Garnish with two pineapple top leaves and a few slices of jalapeno (or other pepper) in the drink.

ABOUT THE BASQUIAT ESTATE:

The Estate is the heir to the legal rights and interests of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Estate works to preserve and exhibit his artwork, and to be a source of accurate information about the life and work of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Estate was administered by Gerard Basquiat, the late artist's father, until his passing in 2013. It is currently administered by the late artist's sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat.

Partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavors of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY:

With its 'Stir Creativity' campaign, launched in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including the Tales of the Cocktail Most Imaginative Bartender competition, which has run in the US for over a decade, to hosting The Glasshouse Project, which brings together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.

