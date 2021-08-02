Bona Fide Masks Corp. Introduces Powecom's Smaller-Sized KN95-SM for Adults and Children

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is proud to announce that it has been named the exclusive distributor for esteemed global mask producer Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supply Co., Ltd.'s (Powecom) new KN95-SM in the U.S. and Canada.

Powecom will produce the KN95-SM in the same shape and with the same high-level filtration materials as its standard KN95. Roughly 15% smaller in size, the KN95-SM is ideally suited for adults with smaller faces and children over age 4 who are medically able to wear masks. The KN95-SM also features an adjustable nose piece and earloops for maximum comfort.

According to company President Bill Taubner, "We are honored that trusted mask manufacturer Powecom has chosen to work with us exclusively to bring this superior, smaller-sized mask to the U.S. market. This exciting product development comes as the CDC has updated its guidance, recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status."

"Bona Fide Masks will continue to supply authentic face masks and purchase directly from established manufacturers like Powecom to promote the highest level of supply chain integrity. Our company handles all warehousing and distribution for Powecom masks at our New York facility, so customers can purchase our masks with confidence. As always, please consult your child's healthcare professional for questions about the most appropriate mask for you and your family. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and our commitment to our customers, particularly in these challenging times," explains Mr. Taubner.

During the height of the pandemic, at the request of a local community leader, the owners of Ball Chain formed Bona Fide Masks to help address the shortage of PPE. Bona Fide Masks has grown to be one of the country's most trusted suppliers of genuine masks and related products. We are proud to offer a variety of masks for both adults and children, including Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask (sold in white and black), Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask - Headband Style (sold in white and black), and now KN95-SM.

Bona Fide Masks is currently accepting pre-orders for the KN95-SM and expects to have the product in stock to ship by August 26, 2021. For large orders and school purchases, please send inquiries to Bill@ballchain.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

