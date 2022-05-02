BOND ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

The Hollywood-Based Marketing Agency Continues to Elevate and Expand its Team Across all Levels as It Enters Its Tenth Year

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

Despite the pressures of the pandemic and a volatile employment market, the award-winning, fully-integrated creative agency avoided any furloughs or lay-offs and has significantly increased headcount and offerings for clients, cementing themselves as the all-service destination for entertainment marketing needs, including strategy, A/V, digital and social media, web development, production, 3D, visual identity, print design, branding, motion graphics and more. BOND has expanded its teams with an increased focus on gaming, streaming, and insight and audience sentiment, all significant areas of growth for the company.

Among those promoted recently include Darnell Brisco, EVP and Head of Growth, a role in which Brisco will identify new ways to build on the best of BOND, while creating new opportunities that are unique to BOND's fully-integrated operations; Ben Andron, EVP and Head of A/V, for which he will continue to helm BOND's trailer division; Kathleen Philips, Patricio Hoter, Ali Comperchio, Brent Rockswold and Chris LaMons, all elevated to Creative Directors of A/V; and Peter Soldinger, who has been tapped as VP and Head of Creative Strategy.

"This is such a special moment for all of us here at BOND, thriving on so many levels in the wake of such a uniquely challenging past two years. We've purposefully been an extremely flat organization this first decade and it speaks volumes about the special people that make up this community that the time has come to stretch and grow, together." said Seth Phillips Althoff, Co-Founder and CEO of BOND. "We pride ourselves on being a place that empowers artists and nurtures creativity, and we are so grateful that our amazing team has continuously delivered exceptional work for our clients. As we move into our tenth year and expand our capabilities to really know and excite our audiences, the possibilities are endless."

Additional recent promotions at BOND include:

Drea Althoff to VP, Creative Director

to VP, Creative Director Ty Budde to VP, Accounts

to VP, Accounts Brad Burris to VP, Creative Director

to VP, Creative Director Nadare Izadi to VP, Platforms and Packaging

Russell Lee to VP, Creative Director

to VP, Creative Director Joey Samaniego to VP, Creative Director

to VP, Creative Director Jessica Yi to VP, Finance

to VP, Finance Michael Elins , Creative Director, Print Finishing

, Creative Director, Print Finishing Daniel Landerman , Creative Director, Illustration

, Creative Director, Illustration David Lowe, Sr AE , Print

, Print Jon Milano , Senior Director, A/V Production

, Senior Director, A/V Production Eunice Ocampo, AE , Platforms + Packaging

, Platforms + Packaging Sebastian Ruffini , ACD, Print

, ACD, Print Autumn Turkel , ACD, Illustration

, ACD, Illustration James Van Leer , Senior Director, Print Production

, Senior Director, Print Production Tam Vo , ACD, Print

ABOUT BOND

Founded in 2012 by Seth Phillips Althoff, Patrick Dillon, Luke Silver-Greenberg and Brian Setzer, BOND works with studios, streamers, networks, as well as video game publishers, offering a full array of creative possibilities. Built for the future, the agency has become known for its seamless integration across all mediums and offerings, blending artful creative, data-driven insights, along with passionate, dedicated client service. BOND is the reigning Clio Awards "Entertainment Agency of the Year" since 2019. Their work includes some of the top films, shows and video games of the past decade, including The Matrix: Resurrections, the Jurassic World franchise, Star Wars, House of Gucci, Game of Thrones, Mad Max, Euphoria, Spider-Man, Pose, Cobra Kai, Wonder Woman, The Boys, Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, Finch, the Borderlands franchise, and Battlefield 2042. For more information, visit WeAreBOND.com .

