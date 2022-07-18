Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)

18 July 2022 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) (Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company) Bond Redemption Notice Further to Gulf Keystones recent announcement of its intention to call the outstanding $100 million bond, the Company confirms that today it has sent a written notice to Nordic Trustee AS, the trustee for the Company's bond with ISIN NO 001 0828106, that it will be exercising its call option and redeeming the bond. Key information is as follows: Issuer: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. ISIN of bond: NO 001 0828106 Date of redemption: 2 August 2022 Redemption amount: $100 million Outstanding bond amount after redemption: Nil Redemption price: 102.0 per cent. of the nominal amount, plus accrued interest. The Company will provide an update once the bond redemption is complete. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com Celicourt Communications: +44 (0) 20 8434 2754 Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea GKP@Celicourt.uk or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com Notes to Editors: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

