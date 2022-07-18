Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 11:47:29

Bond Redemption Notice

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
18-Jul-2022 / 10:47 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

18 July 2022

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

 

Further to Gulf Keystones recent announcement of its intention to call the outstanding $100 million bond, the Company confirms that today it has sent a written notice to Nordic Trustee AS, the trustee for the Company's bond with ISIN NO 001 0828106, that it will be exercising its call option and redeeming the bond. Key information is as follows:

 

Issuer: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.

ISIN of bond: NO 001 0828106

Date of redemption: 2 August 2022

Redemption amount: $100 million

Outstanding bond amount after redemption: Nil

Redemption price: 102.0 per cent. of the nominal amount, plus accrued interest.

 

The Company will provide an update once the bond redemption is complete.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

Celicourt Communications:

+44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

GKP@Celicourt.uk

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Disclaimer

 

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business.  These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy.  This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed.  This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
