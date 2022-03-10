BondEvalue Announces the Appointment of Mr. Bill Hartnett as Board Advisor

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Bond Exchange BondEvalue announced the appointment of Mr. Bill Hartnett as Board Advisor. Mr. Hartnett will advise the Board on strategic matters with a focus on international expansion and scaling the BondbloX Bond Exchange.

His appointment comes at an exciting time for the fixed income-focused company which has announced expansion to Mexico and India since closing an over-subscribed Series A round last year, led by MassMutual Ventures and Citi.

Mr. Hartnett has 35 years of experience in capital markets and made investments in a significant number of market infrastructure and financial technology companies during the past 15 years while he was at Citi, some of which went from concept to IPO while he was a Board Member there.

"Bill has experienced the technological evolution of capital markets having started as a pit trader in Philadelphia, through decades of electronification in the FX and FI markets and more recently investing in the institutional adoption of digital assets. He has a true understanding of market structure. On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Bill to the BondEvalue family," said BondEvalue Co-Founder and CEO Rahul Banerjee.

Mr. Hartnett said, "The Bond markets are becoming increasingly digitised with advances in technology accelerating the process. BondbloX is utilising digital asset technology to open the fixed income asset class to individuals in the developing markets by becoming the first exchange in the world to fractionalise bonds. I look forward to closely working with Rahul, Rajaram and Rajesh in their journey."

About BondEvalue:

BondEvalue is a Singapore-based FinTech that has been disrupting the Asian fixed income markets since 2016. The founders, Rahul Banerjee, Rajaram Kannan and Rajesh Johar have decades of leadership experience in debt markets, on both business and technology sides. In October 2020, BondEvalue received a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate BondbloX Bond Exchange, the world's first fractional bond exchange. The company's proprietary technology and enterprise-grade blockchain enable BondbloX investors to buy and sell bonds in denominations of US$1,000 instead of the usual US$200,000, and through a public exchange where prices are highly transparent. The platform operates on a B2B2C model and connects to the end investor via their bank or broker.

BondEvalue Information Services brings innovation to bond price discovery, AI-based news, analytics, and delivers these services via mobile, web and APIs. Please visit www.bondblox.com and www.bondevalue.com for further information.

About Bill Hartnett:

Bill has over 35 years of experience in capital markets including 28 with Citi. From 2007 to 2021, he was Head of Market Infrastructure and FinTech Investments for Citi Global Markets. He managed a portfolio with a team of six people across New York, Singapore and London. The portfolio's investment focus is on early and growth stage strategic investments in data and analytics, execution venues, trade processing, clearing, settlement, connectivity, communication and high-performance computing companies. Bill served as a director on the boards of Tradeweb and Markit Group (IHS Markit now, part of S&P Global) for seven years prior to those companies going public. Other board directorships included Ipreo, The Clearing Corporation (now ICE CDS Clearing), OTC Derivnet (LCH Swapclear), FX Global Clear, Symphony and QC Ware. During his tenure the team made investments in blockchain-based tech companies Digital Asset Holdings, Axoni, Symbiont, R3 and BondEvalue.

Bill retired from Citi in mid-2021 to move west to Salt Lake City with his wife to enjoy the skiing and hiking in the Wasatch mountains.

