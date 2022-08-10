Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 17:00:00

BondExchange Continues to Advance Surety Automation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange (https://bondexchange.com) adds another capability to its industry leading surety bond technology, introducing the BX Command Center for its agent partners. 

BondExchange Logo (PRNewsfoto/BondExchange)

Earlier this year, BondExchange brought a new level of automation to the industry, advancing the surety capabilities of thousands of insurance agents who utilize the BondExchange platform. Now its agent partners have additional tools at their disposal with the BX Command Center. This update empowers agents to:

  • Embed the BX underwriting and quoting engine on their agency's website
  • Instantly issue riders online, including changes that affect premium
  • Manage upcoming renewals and pending quotes
  • Upload underwriting documents to specific bonds
  • Edit agency marketing on BX's proprietary Agent Finder

"The BX Command Center empowers our agency partners, making surety work for their agency," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "The BX Rider Tool is the newest installment to the BX Command Center. With the time-consuming, and often manual, processes for issuing bond riders throughout the surety market, we saw an opportunity to add value to our agents by automating all aspects of the process in a way that optimizes their efficiency."

About BondExchange

BondExchange provides thousands of independent insurance agents with best-in-class technology to quote, issue, and administer surety bonds for their customers. In 2016 we launched BondExchange.com, the first-fully automated surety platform that works for insurance agents. Recent upgrades to the platform include free marketing and SEO for agents with BX Agent Finder, a white-label surety platform with BX Surety Pro, and seamless payment options for agents and their customers with BX Pay.

Website: https://www.bondexchange.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bondexchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZyRNBcehs3mPDMQT6XhLA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bond-exchange-inc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bond_exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bondexchange-continues-to-advance-surety-automation-301601915.html

SOURCE BondExchange

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Anleger an den US-Börsen hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen