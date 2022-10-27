BONDUELLE AMERICAS LONG LIFE BECOMES NORTERA: A NEW ERA AND A NEW BRAND IMAGE FOR THE COMPANY

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - North American leader in canned and frozen vegetable processing NORTERA launches its new brand image after 65% of Bonduelle Americas Long Life's shares were acquired by Fonds de solidarité FTQ (32.5%) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (32.5%) on June 30. The Bonduelle Group will retain 35% of the new entity's shares.

The launch event was the perfect opportunity to meet the new shareholders who had come together for the occasion at NORTERA's recently established head office in Brossard, Québec.

NORTERA General Manager Daniel Vielfaure acknowledges this is a big day for employees and managers, who are meeting the company's owners. "This new chapter ushers in a bright future for a new brand that's built on a solid foundation. NORTERA is a name that reflects the North American regions where we harvest and grow our vegetables, our connection to the land and soil where our food is grown, and a new era of forward-looking prosperity. We're thrilled to form this partnership with two of Québec's major financial shareholders, FTQ, CDPQ and the Bonduelle Group. The capital injection will help NORTERA continue to grow for the future, and I can think of no better scenario than that."

Quotes:

"The Bonduelle Group is thrilled to see the new NORTERA take flight as its own independent entity, all while remaining connected to its roots. Both organizations share a common goal to create the best possible conditions for growth. We are confident NORTERA will thrive thanks to Bonduelle's solid market knowledge and expertise in the canned and frozen food business, paired with the financial backing from the new shareholders, CDPQ and FTQ."

- Guillaume Debrosse, CEO of the Bonduelle Group

"NORTERA has impressive ambitions and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to be part of this company that is so vital to the agri-food industry and our regions. Their new brand image and their vision for the coming years will propel the company to new heights and ensure long-term growth. The Fonds will always be there to support NORTERA and help it consistently outdo itself."

- Dany Pelletier, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's Executive Vice-President of Private Equity and Impact Investing

"CDPQ would like to reiterate how proud we are to become a shareholder of NORTERA, one of North America's major food companies. We will be by their side to help solidify their position as a leader in Canada and to further develop the U.S. market, all under this new brand image."

- Kim Thomassin, Senior Vice-President and Head of Québec at the CDPQ

NORTERA's visual identity was developed by creative agency LG2 and is based on its logo. The distinctive letter N is made up of chopped and ready-to-cook vegetables. The colours and shapes are inspired by the variety of vegetables the company produces. The brand platform and all its components reflect the freshness and bounty of the North American land.

About NORTERA

With annual sales of $1.15 billion, NORTERA is fulfilling its mission to promote health and well-being through plant-based foods. The company is now on every table in North America because of its commitment to providing consumers healthy, sustainable food. NORTERA operates 13 processing plants in Canada and the United States, dedicated to preparing canned and frozen vegetables.

In addition to producing major private labels and retail brands, NORTERA also markets its own brands, including Arctic Gardens and Del Monte in Canada, and employs about 3,000 people in North America.

