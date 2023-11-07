Bonduelle - Combined General Meeting of December 7, 2023: Statement of availability of documents

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

A French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)









Villeneuve d’Ascq, November 07, 2023



Press release

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 07, 2023

Statement of availability of documents

Shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on December 07, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Company's administrative headquarters, Rue Nicolas Appert, 59650 Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

The prior notice including the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (hereinafter "BALO") no. 119 of October 27, 2023, and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on November 20, 2023. The full text of the draft resolutions for the Combined General Meeting is set out in the Shareholder's Booklet, which can be downloaded from the Company's website: https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/general-meeting/ .

The preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting required by article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available online and can be downloaded from the Company's website: https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/general-meeting/ .

Preparatory documents for the Meeting will also be made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office from the time the Meeting is convened. In accordance with the applicable regulations, any shareholder may :

as from the date on which the documents are made available and up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, ask the Company to send them the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, by electronic means if expressly requested. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary;

inspect the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office.

The exemption document drawn up pursuant to Article 1 paragraph 4 g) and 5 f) of Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, Article L. 621-8 IV of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 15 of AMF instruction DOC-2019-21, is available on the Company's website ( https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/general-meeting/ ) and on the website of LA PLAINE SA ( www.societe-la-plaine.fr ).

