05.05.2023 17:45:00
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
|Date of the latest information
|Total number of shares forming the capital
|Number of voting rigths
|
30.04.2023
|
32 630 114
|
Theoretical Total
52 228 740
Actual Total*
51 621 020
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment
