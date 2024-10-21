|
21.10.2024 17:45:00
Bonduelle - Statement of availability of 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document
BONDUELLE
Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
A French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
Villeneuve d’Ascq, October 21, 2024
Statement of availability of
the 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document
The Bonduelle Group announces that its 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on October 18, 2024.
This document is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the company's website www.bonduelle.com (https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/regulated-information/) and on the AMF website
www.amf-france.org.
It is also available at the head office: Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d’Ascq.
A free translation into English will be available on the company's website at the latest on November 20, 2024.
The following documents have been integrated into the Universal Registration Document:
- The 2023-2024 Annual Financial Report;
- The management report including the extra financial performance statement;
- The Corporate Governance Report;
- The description of the stock buyback program.
Attachment
