Bondurant Wins Top Rankings in Chambers USA 2021

ATLANTA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bondurant Mixson & Elmore is pleased to announce that Chambers USA has again recognized it as one the top law firms in Georgia and individually recognized six partners as leading practitioners.

Bondurant earned top litigation ranks as Chambers recognized it as one of the top three firms for Litigation: General Commercial in Georgia. Bondurant also earned recognitions and rankings in the categories of Antitrust in Georgia and Litigation: White Collar Crime & Government Investigations.

Comments about the firm's excellent work include:

"They are top-quality litigators and some of the best writers in the business."

"The firm provides top-level quality legal services."

"The team is great. The internal discussion, the review of work product and everything they do is top notch."

"They think steps ahead and predict how things will work out."

"Notable boutique with experience acting for high-profile individuals and companies in class action and multidistrict antitrust litigation."

"Regularly defends against civil claims and criminal investigations and has represented clients in a huge range of industries."

"If a difficult or complex issue needs to be litigated, the team has the ability, intelligence, and wisdom to guide a client through that process."

Chambers recognized Bondurant lawyers Emmet Bondurant, Mickey Mixson, John Floyd, Michael Terry, Frank Lowrey, and Kamal Ghali as "notable practitioners." According to the rankings:

Emmet Bondurant is a highly praised litigator, leading the practice at his firm. He continues to be a prominent name in the litigation field, with over 50 years of experience in the area.

"Emmet is an icon in our space." "He has an impeccable reputation and is well recognized in Atlanta."

Mickey Mixson is an accomplished trial lawyer who acts for both individuals and companies in commercial disputes. His work covers a broad range of areas, including corporate governance, accountant liability and securities litigation.

"He is universally thought of as very impressive."

Michael Terry is known for representing clients in complex commercial matters, including class actions. He is highlighted for his impressive experience as an appellate lawyer.

"Mike is a fantastic lawyer." "He is highly regarded and experienced for representing plaintiffs in class actions." "He is an extraordinary appellate lawyer."

John Floyd is well versed in defending RICO litigation. He also handles False Claims Act claims as well as conducting internal investigations for corporate clients.

"He is one of the smartest lawyers I have ever met and he has significant experience handling RICO matters."

Frank Lowrey dedicates his practice to complex litigation, including class actions and appeals. He is adept at representing clients in state and federal trials.

"He is a really talented lawyer. If I was conflicted for an important matter I would give it to him."

Kamal Ghali is noted in the market for his impressive white-collar criminal defense practice. Clients may benefit from his prior experience as a prosecutor and he has particular expertise in matters concerning cybercrime.

"Kamal is an excellent trial lawyer and has a fantastic ability to explain complex legal and technology-related topics."

Chambers and Partners is an independent research company operating across 200 jurisdictions delivering detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers.

About Bondurant Mixson and Elmore, LLP

Bondurant Mixson & Elmore, LLP is a litigation firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm has a 40-year track record of successfully litigating and trying some of the toughest and most complex business cases in the United States. The firm is widely recognized as a litigation powerhouse. It has been rated one of the top 10 litigation boutiques in the country by National Law Journal and consistently receives the highest rankings from Chambers USA as one of the top litigation firms in Georgia. For more information about Bondurant Mixson & Elmore, LLP, please visit www.bmelaw.com

