Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 14:00:00

Bonjour Amour Swimwear: All Year Round Plus Size Swimwear Store

Bonjour Amour Swimwear is taking over plus size luxury swimwear for plus size fashionistas

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonjour Amour Swimwear is announcing plus size all year round swimwear for their luxury swimwear label. Luxury swimwear brand Bonjour Amour Swimwear is a hit with influencers, A-list models and public figures. Joining Bonjour Amour Swimwear's roster of A-list, plus size talent is Sports Illustrated supermodel Anita Marshall

Plus size and all size inclusively is important to the Bonjour Amour Swimwear label. Bonjour Amour carries sizes 2-22. All of their 100+ styles go up to size 22, there is not one style on the site that does not fit up to size 22. However, Bonjour Amour Swimwear has a curated section for sizes 16-22.

Bonjour Amour believes that all sizes should be luxury and fashion forward no matter the size. Bonjour Amour Swimwear has metallic plus size swimwear, leopard plus size swimwear, black plus size swimwear, rose print and palm print plus size swimwear. 

Bonjour Amour Swimwear is all year round store with free USA shipping. For more information visit www.bonjouramour.com

For press inquries please email: marketing@bonjouramour.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonjour-amour-swimwear-all-year-round-plus-size-swimwear-store-301608340.html

SOURCE Bonjour Amour Swimwear

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen