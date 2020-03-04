Bonomi Introduces NSF-Approved Lead-Free Three-Way Brass Ball Valve Packages with Electric or Pneumatic Actuators

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonomi North America has introduced a new range of lead-free, three-way, direct mount brass ball valve packages with a choice of factory-installed electric or pneumatic actuators. The valves are approved under the NSF standard 61/372 for potable water use.

The low-torque ball valves are available in both "T" and "L" configurations in sizes ¼" through 3". The "T" port with its four-seated design provides straight-through flow, diversion, and complete shut-off capability. The "L" port is also four seated, allowing the use of any port as an entry.

The valves feature lead-free forged brass bodies that are stronger and lighter than typical sand-cast bodies. Standard chrome-plated balls and blowout proof stems, PTFE seats and double O-ring stem seals assure leak-free service. Maximum working pressure is 400 WOG. They are 100% electronically tested in the open and closed position at 80 PSI.

Actuator choices include:



Valbia pneumatic actuator with hard-anodized aluminum body, powder coated end caps, elevated temperature seals (to 302F) and patented side-loaded limit stops that eliminate leak paths.





Valbia VBM electric actuator with NEMA 4 die-cast aluminum housing, raised position indicator, two extra limit switches, a heater and thermostat, ½" conduit connections and a 75% duty cycle motor.





Valbia VB electric actuator with NEMA 4, 4X technopolymer housing, two extra limit switches, a heater and thermostat, torque limiter, special manual override, and a 75% duty cycle motor.





Valbia mini VB010 electric actuator which provides the smallest total envelope size, quiet operation, and easy install. The 30" pigtail allows installation without disassembling the housing.

Valbia electric and pneumatic actuators are made by Bonomi at the company's manufacturing facilities in Italy. Bonomi is the world's only manufacturer of ball valves, electric actuators and pneumatic actuators. Bonomi actuators and valves are made to work together, giving buyers better performance and single-source accountability.

Bonomi three-way lead-free automated ball valves are available now in a choice of 10 single-part-number packages.

PNEUMATIC ACTUATOR

8P0129LF – 355NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "T" port, full port ball valve with double acting actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

8P0130LF – 365NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "L" port, full port ball valve with double acting actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

8P0131LF – 355NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "T" port, full port ball valve with spring return actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

8P0132LF – 365NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "L" port, full port ball valve with spring return actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

METAL ELECTRIC ACTUATOR

M8E065LF – 355NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "T" port ball valve w/metal electric actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

M8E066LF – 365NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "L" port ball valve w/metal electric actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

TECHNOPOLYMER ELECTRIC ACTUATOR

8E065LF – 355NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "T" port ball valve w/electric actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

8E066LF – 365NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "L" port ball valve w/electric actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3"

MINI VB010 ELECTRIC ACTUATOR

8E865LF – 355NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "T" port ball valve w/electric actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3/4"

8E866LF – 365NLF direct mount, three-way lead-free brass, "L" port ball valve w/electric actuator, sizes 1/4" to 3/4"

For more information on Bonomi automated three-way ball valve packages or other Bonomi products, contact Bonomi North America at (704) 412-9031 or visit http://www.bonominorthamerica.com.

About Bonomi

Bonomi North America has served the U.S. and Canada since 2003 and is part of the Bonomi Group of Brescia, Italy. Bonomi Group brands include Rubinetterie Bresciane Bonomi (RB) brass ball valves and check valves; Valpres carbon and stainless-steel ball valves; Valbia pneumatic and electric industrial actuators, and Frabo fittings for plumbing and industrial systems. Bonomi North America maintains an extensive distribution network for these products from its headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

