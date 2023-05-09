Bonusly Named a Best Workplace on Inc. Magazine's 2023 Annual List

Bonusly Wins Recognition for Second Year in a Row.

BOULDER, Colo., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonusly , the leading employee engagement solution provider, has once again been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

The Bonusly platform creates a culture of recognition in which employees receive an average of two meaningful, timely, detailed recognitions from peers and managers every week. After deploying Bonusly, more than nine in ten (93%) customers see improved employee engagement. Ranked by G2 as No. 1 in Employee Recognition and No. 3 in Employee Engagement, Bonusly is used by top-tier companies including Chobani, ZipRecruiter, Pender Veterinary, and SDMI.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum

Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Bonusly's goal is to boost employee engagement, morale, and retention through authentic and frequent recognition from co-workers and managers," explains Raphael Crawford-Marks, Bonusly founder and CEO. "Our solution has been built over the past decade with the aim of creating a culture where individuals feel valued as part of a larger team. Receiving this award for two consecutive years validates not only our efforts to create a great workplace culture but also the effectiveness of our solution in helping other organizations do the same."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

Thousands of companies worldwide rely on Bonusly to cultivate high-performing and motivated teams, regardless of their location, work setting, or industry. Bonusly serves as a crucial tool for investing in, and driving positive business outcomes from a company's most critical asset — their people.

Bonusly's engagement software is easy to use and enables companies to build stronger connections among and between teams, leading to increased collaboration and innovation among your workforce. Additionally, Bonusly provides exclusive insights at the individual, team, and company levels, empowering managers to make informed decisions regarding culture, professional growth, performance management, and employee retention. To learn more, please visit http://bonus.ly

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

