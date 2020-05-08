BookDoc and WeDoctor announce strategic collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, BookDoc has been working tireless with Ministry of Health, Malaysia to halt coronavirus contagion via its COVID-19 digital mobile platform by offering free virtual health advisory to the public, enable them to order COVID-19 screening test, access to the latest COVID-19 news & updates and uberisation of healthcare via webinar.

With governments scramble to deal with rising cases of COVID-19 and The World Health Organization called on the region to scale up aggressive measures to prevent wider transmission, BookDoc has joined hands with WeDoctor, one of China's biggest, and the world leading technology-enabled healthcare company to introduce the Global Consultation and Prevention Center ("GCPC") which supports English-Chinese bilingual languages, brings together medical resources from home and abroad, and offering 24/7 real-time online medical services to fight the lethal invisible attacker.

"COVID-19 doesn't care about national borders and have been affecting life from all angles. It is everyone's responsibility to take the actions we are able to, in order to limit its spread. Our immediate concern is to protect the people and their families, and will put in every effort to stem the spread of the contagion. We are heartened by the collaboration with WeDoctor, to introduce another digital channel to fight against the pandemic, and hope that life can return to some semblance of normality," said Dato' Chevy Beh, founder and CEO of BookDoc.

"COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in many countries and the overseas epidemic is getting worst. WeDoctor has launched GCPC, providing real-time assistance such as online consultation, psychological assistance, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) consultation and prevention guidelines. We are happy to collaborate with BookDoc to extend GCPC to Southeast Asia countries in fighting the pandemic, so that in addition to the 1.4 Billion Chinese people who were already enjoying this free online consultation services, hundreds of millions of international people can be provided with real time care services during this crisis moment," said Jerry Yang, VP of WeDoctor & CEO of Techbridge.

BookDoc and WeDoctor will explore partnerships in medical tourism and devise strategies to gain competitive advantage to reach out to medical tourists from around the globe. "Growth prospects are positive for this sector over the long term, underpinned by demographics transition towards an increasingly globalised, ageing population, rising affluence, increasing life expectancy and a growing upper-middle income population. Southeast Asia's medical tourism industry will continue to experience rampant growth, post COVID-19 recovery, driven by quality healthcare delivery services, competitive rates and reputable medical expertise," said Beh.

The two companies will also leverage on their technology, knowhow and local knowledge to expand borderless healthcare. "We believe that partnerships will play an important role in achieving development and growth impact, meeting the business needs of a rapidly changing world, while at the same time, to improve healthcare delivery, deliver high value care and make equitable and affordable care a noble purpose," said Beh.

About BookDoc

BookDoc, a MSC status company, is an online health tech platform company operationally present in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand. The company offers end-to-end health technology solutions which comprise of (1) Wellness modules with integrated gamification elements that have a positive impact on lifestyle and wellbeing, engagement in health interventions and motivate behaviour change; (2) Health-Illness modules which are patient-centred design to facilitate a coordinated patient journey and meeting their healthcare needs; (3) Rapid Response modules which support global health crisis e.g. COVID-19.

BookDoc is the only company in Malaysia and health tech company in Asia listed in CNBC Upstart 100 List 2019 and selected as one of the 50 success stories for Digitization in ASEAN. It also won Frost & Sullivan awards for 4 consecutive years and featured on Forbes, Fortune, Bloomberg, Bain Research Report, Newsweek. It is the only healthcare platform, in scope and depth, endorsed by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia and official healthcare platform of the Ministry of Education, Malaysia. It collaborates with Social Security Organisation, Malaysia to encourage employers to help their employees to stay active. For more information, please visit www.bookdoc.com.

About WeDoctor

WeDoctor is China's leading technology-enabled healthcare solutions platform, providing seamless online and offline healthcare services as well as integration of general practitioner and specialist doctors. It operates four main business segments, namely, WeDoctor Healthcare, WeDoctor Cloud, WeDoctor Insurance, and WeDoctor Pharma. WeDoctor brings together government, hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions to create an innovative and holistic healthcare provision and funding ecosystem. On the WeDoctor platform, there are over 3,200 hospitals, 400,000 leading doctors. Since the establishment of China's largest appointment registration platform -- Guahao.com, WeDoctor has continued to transform the healthcare system through technology with the creation China's first Internet hospital - Wuzhen Internet Hospital.

WeDoctor is backed by Tencent, Goldman Sachs, AIA Group, China Development Industrial Bank, NWS Holdings and others. For more information, please visit www.guohao.com.

