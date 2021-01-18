|
18.01.2021 02:00:00
BookDoc - Reaching New Heights in 2020
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BookDoc is a health technology company headquartered in Malaysia which provides end-to-end digital solutions to healthcare. It is the only company in Malaysia and health technology company in Asia listed in the CNBC Upstart 100 List 2019, and currently has operational presences in 5 regions (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand) and 20 cities.
The company takes a holistic approach to digital healthcare from improving access to integrating big data, in order to deliver health, economic and social benefits to its users. It works closely with key stakeholders with the aim to recreate how healthcare is delivered and comprises of three main components, namely wellness modules that integrate gaming or competitive elements to motivate lifestyle changes, health-illness modules which are designed to meet a user's access to healthcare needs, and rapid-response modules to support global health crises such as the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In its mission to transform healthcare with digital technologies, BookDoc has ongoing collaborations with many multinational and corporate companies, non-governmental organizations and academic institutions, as well as with many local government ministries and agencies. It uses its platform to promote healthy lifestyles, organize health advocacy activities and provide early health interventions. The company is also the technology enabler for public health intervention programmes to address lifestyle-related diseases, and further engages in innovation by participating in research and development with universities.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, BookDoc has nonetheless continued to stride forward by leaps and bounds in 2020 by cementing partnerships and collaborations with:
While cementing several major partnerships, BookDoc also took the lead in organising a number of events for the promotion of health and general wellness. Recently, it was entered into the Malaysia Book of Records for the largest participation in its BookDoc Merdeka (Independence Day) Virtual Run. It has also won multiple awards and accolades since its establishment in 2015, including recently winning the Healthcare Fintech Alliance (HFA) Innovation Challenge, Asia, a competition jointly organized by Pfizer and Alibaba to recognize and reward outstanding health technology companies in Asia. It was also selected as one of the 50 success stories for Digitization in ASEAN, won the ASEAN Business Awards 2019 (Thailand) and 2020 (Vietnam), won Frost & Sullivan awards for 4 consecutive years, and was featured on major news portals such as Forbes, Fortune, Bloomberg, Bain Research Report, and Newsweek.
BookDoc is also the only healthcare platform and/or company endorsed by several government ministries in Malaysia for various collaborations, including partnering with the state government of Penang to offer free teleconsultations to local users for quick consultation should they suspect any symptoms of COVID-19, and partnering with the Employees' Social Security Organization of Malaysia (SOCSO) for the third consecutive year for the Activ@Work initiative, where employees of private employers and government agencies compete for prizes by engaging in fitness activities.
BookDoc's digital health ecosystem comprises of:
For more information, the BookDoc App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei Play Store, and is accessible online at www.bookdoc.com.
SOURCE BookDoc
