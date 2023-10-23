Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 10:00:39

Booking.com customers targeted by scam ‘confirmation’ emails

Travellers are getting seemingly convincing messages asking them to provide bank card details and threatening their reservation will be cancelledTravellers using the popular hotel website Booking.com are being warned not to fall for scam emails asking them to confirm their hotel payment, after a hack of Booking.com’s email system.In recent weeks the Observer has been contacted by a number of customers claiming that they had received scam emails from within the Booking.com system. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

