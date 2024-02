Booking.com’s measly customer service left us out in the cold

We arrived on a snowy night in an unheated flat and tried in vain to remedy the situationI booked a flat in Sheffield for myself and my two elderly grandmothers as we were attending a family event. We paid £160. When we arrived, on a cold snowy night, the heating was not working. The extreme cold was a risk to my grandmothers, and I tried, in vain, to remedy the situation with the host and Booking .com. It was too late to find suitable alternative accommodation, so we used the oven for heat, and the three of us camped in the open-plan living area. Since then, I have been offered a measly 15% off our next stay with the host, and £31.87 compensation from Booking .com.ASS, London“In the unlikely event that something goes wrong, we are here for you,” boasts the Booking.com website, and it counsels guests to stay put until any problems are sorted. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel