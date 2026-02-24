Booking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089
|
24.02.2026 11:06:00
Booking Holdings Is the First Blockbuster Stock Split of 2026 -- and the Table Is Set for This Company (Up 1,620% Since Its IPO) to Follow in Its Footsteps
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's most impactful catalyst over the last three years, it's not the only trend responsible for lifting the broader market to new heights. In addition to AI stocks, investors can't seem to get enough of companies enacting stock splits.A stock split allows a publicly traded company to cosmetically adjust its share price and outstanding share count by the same magnitude. These changes are "cosmetic" in the sense that they don't affect a company's market cap or its operating performance.While stock splits come in two varieties, forward and reverse, investors treat one far more favorably than the other. Investors almost always gravitate to companies announcing and completing forward splits, which aim to reduce a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors who can't purchase fractional shares through their broker.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!