24.02.2022

Booking Holdings Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $618 million or $14.94 per share, compared to net loss of $165 million or $4.02 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $654 million or $15.83 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $23 million or $0.57 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $13.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter were $2.98 billion, an increase of 141% from the prior year quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

Fourth quarter gross travel bookings were $19.0 billion, an increase of 160% from the prior year quarter. Room nights booked in the quarter increased 100% from the prior year quarter.

