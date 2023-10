Booking Holdings Stock Is Up 59% in the Last Year. Here's What's Driving the Gains.

Online travel platform Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) may seem like a business past its prime to some. However, the company is smashing financial records and its shareholders couldn't be happier. Over the past year, shares of Booking Holdings are up 59%, outpacing the 16% gain for the S&P 500. Moreover, the stock has even hit a new all-time high in 2023.Here's what's driving the outperformance for Booking stock, and what investors can expect going forward.To explain why Booking stock is hitting fresh highs, look no further than the company's earnings per share (EPS). As the chart below shows, on a trailing-12-month basis, its profits have never been higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel