Booking Holdings to Present at Nasdaq's 43rd Investor Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will speak at Nasdaq's 43rd Investor Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com , KAYAK , priceline.com , agoda.com , Rentalcars.com and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com .

