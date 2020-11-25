|
Booking Holdings to Present at Nasdaq's 43rd Investor Conference
NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will speak at Nasdaq's 43rd Investor Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.
