|
11.04.2023 16:00:00
Booking Holdings to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4
NORWALK, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.
Booking Holdings will post a release containing its first quarter 2023 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 4.
Source: Booking Holdings
#BKNG_Earnings
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-4-301794148.html
SOURCE Booking Holdings
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|2 312,00
|-0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX schließt minimal im Minus -- DAX nach volatilem Handel höher -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt kamen am Donnerstag nicht vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen tendieren am Donnerstag im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.