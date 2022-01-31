|
31.01.2022 19:52:00
Booking Holdings to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23
NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.
Booking Holdings will post a release containing its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-23-301471802.html
SOURCE Booking Holdings
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|2 177,00
|2,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.