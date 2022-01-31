31.01.2022 19:52:00

Booking Holdings to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its fourth quarter and full year  2021 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-23-301471802.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shs 2 177,00 2,06% Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.

Nachrichten