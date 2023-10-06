06.10.2023 16:00:00

Booking Holdings to Webcast Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its third quarter 2023 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on November 2.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

