Booking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089
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09.07.2026 03:20:01
Booking vs. Marriott International: Which Travel Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The global travel market remains a battleground between digital platforms and physical hospitality giants, making the choice between Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) a critical decision for your portfolio.Booking operates as a technology middleman, while Marriott manages an expansive physical empire of luxury and mid-scale hotels. Both companies capitalize on the enduring demand for exploration, yet they offer vastly different financial profiles and risk exposures. This comparison examines their growth, balance sheets, and valuations to determine which stock offers the most potential today.Booking Holdings operates as a global provider of online travel services through brands like Booking.com, Priceline, and Agoda. It maintains listings for nearly 4.4 million properties and serves customers across more than 220 countries. The business relies on a massive network of travel providers and third-party platforms, such as search engines, to drive customer traffic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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