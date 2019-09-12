BookJane Opens Its Platform to Home-Care Agencies

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BookJane Inc. ("BookJane") today announces the release of its new agency platform, BookJane Agency, which grants a home-care agency access to BookJane's platform and vast network of available jobs.

Home-care agencies will now have the ability to register their agency to participate in the BookJane Agency platform. An agency will then be able to invite each of their caregivers onto BookJane's platform. Once approved, an agency's caregivers will then be able to browse and select available jobs right from the BookJane app. From day one, BookJane Agency delivers the results home-care agencies care about: boosting caregiver retention rates, providing caregivers with more hours, while also providing new revenue opportunities for home care agencies.

"We are currently seeing a global shortage of caregivers within the health care space. Caregivers currently work at multiple locations in order to achieve 40 hours of work or choose to leave the industry entirely. This gap results in a retention issue for agencies," said Curtis Khan, CEO & Founder of BookJane. "BookJane helps increase an agency's retention rate because we eliminate the need for each agency to compete for available work – through BookJane's vast network of available jobs, we give each agency access to the jobs their caregiver's want, thus eliminating the threat of their caregivers leaving for another job or occupation."

The global shortage of quality care professionals and its ramifications are expected to exponentially increase within the next decade as populations across the developed world increase in age. BookJane has uniquely positioned itself as a pipeline for quality work in the healthcare space; a positioning home-care agencies are seeking.

Beyond driving an increase in retention rates, BookJane Agency, also increases an agency's overall revenue. By accessing more jobs, without the need to source them, agencies will see an increase in revenue, without the time-spent required to source jobs from multiple companies themselves. Monitoring revenue has been simplified as all agencies will have access to an online dashboard to view all shift activities and revenue metrics.

"Above all else, BookJane Agency helps increase the growth opportunity for home-care agencies. Without adding additional costs for sourcing jobs & managing customers, agencies can focus on one thing: supporting their jobseekers. In parallel, given BookJane's close ties with some of North America's leading health care centres, BookJane Agency customers will benefit from the opportunity to grow their healthcare business by building a network of healthcare-specific caregivers capable of filling those shifts," further iterated Khan.

BookJane Agency is a technology platform, developed in-house, which works in tandem with the BookJane app for jobseekers. The overarching control exerted between the jobs provided by customers and the technology that powers the platform makes BookJane unrivaled in the healthcare space. "There is no other company today in the market that can offer a vast network of available work coupled with the technology that meets the needs of jobseekers, corporate customers and now, employment agencies," Khan concluded.

BookJane Agency is available for all employment agencies with workers in the health care industry. For agencies interested in learning more about BookJane Agency, please contact chris@bookjane.com directly.

About BookJane Inc.

BookJane is a visionary company that through the use of its technologies, is addressing the inefficiencies in finding certified services professionals when needed. Our platform, BookJane J360, is being deployed as an enterprise platform for business customers' internal use throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information on BookJane, please visit: www.bookjane.com

