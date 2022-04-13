13.04.2022 17:15:00

Books-A-Million Announces Promotion of E-Commerce Division Business Leader

Pete Zophy has been promoted to Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for the company.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million executive Pete Zophy has been promoted to Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for the company.

In his six years serving as the industry-leading book retailer's Vice President of E-Commerce, Zophy has driven exponential growth of the company's online division.

Zophy leverages more than 20 years of experience in the omnichannel retail environment as an expert in digital marketing, brand enhancement, database management, and online development.

"Pete's creative approach to online marketing and strategic planning have made him an invaluable asset to Books-A-Million, and I am delighted to recognize his significant contributions to our success," said CEO Terrance G. Finley.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

