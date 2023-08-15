Books-A-Million Dubuque Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Its New Location!

With exciting new upgrades, the company brings readers more of what they love.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million Dubuque has relocated to a fresh new space just doors away from its longtime location inside Kennedy Mall. Serving the community since 2012, the company looks forward to many more years, just a few steps away.

To celebrate the move, Books-A-Million Dubuque will hold a Grand Opening Celebration at the new store on Saturday, August 26, featuring valuable giveaways and fun activities. The first 100 guests will receive a free flat-bottom tote bag adorned with Books-A-Million's logo, while all attendees have a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Bring your kids early for exciting book-themed activities from 10:30 AM - 5 PM, including Bluey storytime and crafts, Dr. Seuss-themed face painting, and a balloon artist specializing in favorite kids characters! Stay refreshed with cookies and popcorn as you explore the new space and mingle with neighbors and booksellers.

Conveniently located next to HuHot Mongolian Grill, the updated and modern space is an inspired new home for Books-A-Million's characteristic assortment, offering a bright, convenient, and curated shopping experience.

Team members are eager to serve their customers in the new location, according to bookseller Arlo Tilton. "All of us here are very excited for this new move. We think it will freshen up the customer base, bringing in new faces and some that haven't been in for a while," he says.

Returning customers will be happy to see the friendly, familiar faces of their favorite associates, including Arlo, who are just as thrilled to welcome customers—new and old—into the new store.

