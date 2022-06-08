Boom Supersonic Announces Second Annual Net Good Summit to Accelerate Path to Net-Zero Travel

Supersonic aircraft pioneer to host gathering of sustainability leaders from more than 50 companies and organizations, including American Express, United Airlines, Japan Airlines, Rolls-Royce

DENVER, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner, today announced its plans for the second annual Net Good Summit, an invitation-only event dedicated to designing a more sustainable future for the travel industry. Boom Supersonic convened the inaugural Net Good Summit in November 2021, gathering industry leaders and sustainability experts from all facets of the travel experience.

The Net Good Summit series serves as the annual symposium for the Sustainable Travel Forum, which Boom launched late last year. Founding members of the Sustainable Travel Forum include American Express, United Airlines, Japan Airlines, Rolls-Royce, and others committed to ensuring that travel is a net good for society and the planet. Beginning this year, Archer Aviation, a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks, will join the Sustainable Travel Forum and participate in the Net Good Summit.

The second Net Good Summit will focus on several themes that are critical to driving systemic change for sustainable travel—mobilizing the rapid scaling of sustainable technologies, breaking down silos across industries that serve travelers, and driving broad scale consumer education about sustainable solutions and practices.

"It is our belief that for travel to be a net good for society, it must also be sustainable," said Kathy Savitt, president and chief business officer for Boom Supersonic. "We're honored to bring the Net Good Summit together again—assembling a group of influential leaders and futurists to develop a scalable, sustainable future of travel."

Overture, the Boom supersonic airliner, is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Boom detailed in its 2021 Environmental Sustainability report the company's holistic approach to environmental well-being and commitment to net-zero carbon by 2025. By accelerating its sustainability goals, the company has already achieved carbon neutrality in 2021 and announced a 10-year agreement with Climeworks to remove part of Boom's residual CO₂ emissions from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground.

For more information about Boom's sustainability efforts, please visit: https://boomsupersonic.com/sustainability

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021, the Boom XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and Amex Ventures. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

Connect with Boom Supersonic on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram, YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boom-supersonic-announces-second-annual-net-good-summit-to-accelerate-path-to-net-zero-travel-301563745.html

SOURCE Boom Supersonic