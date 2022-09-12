Boom Supersonic Announces Second Annual Net Good Summit to Accelerate Path to Net-Zero Travel

Supersonic aircraft pioneer hosts global sustainability thought leaders from more than 50 companies to accelerate move to a sustainable travel future

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability, today announced its plans for the second annual Net Good Summit, an invitation-only event dedicated to shaping a more sustainable future for the travel industry. The second annual Net Good Summit will take place October 23-25, 2022 in Del Mar, California.

Boom Supersonic convened the inaugural Net Good Summit in November 2021 and hosted sustainability thought leaders and senior executives from American Express, Amazon Air, Climeworks, IWC Schaffhausen, HMMH, Shell Aviation, Oklo, Global Sustainable Tourism Council, U.S. Travel Association, Boston Consulting Group, and more.

This October's Net Good Summit will focus on three themes critical to creating systemic change in sustainable travel: enabling the exponential growth of sustainable technologies, integrating sustainability across the travel journey, and engaging and educating the traveler. Among the program speakers already announced are Michael Shellenberger, President, Environmental Progress; Stephanie M. Jones, Founder & CEO, Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance, Inc. and Founder, National Blacks in Travel & Tourism Collaborative; and Steven Davis, Head of Climate Science, Watershed and Professor of Earth System Science at University of California-Irvine. Additional speakers and panelists will be announced as the event programming is finalized.

"For travel to remain a net good for society, it must also be sustainable," said Kathy Savitt, President and Chief Business Officer of Boom Supersonic. "We're proud to host the 2022 Net Good Summit, bringing together a dynamic group of thought leaders, sustainability experts and industry leaders to further the sustainable future of travel."

The Net Good Summit is the annual symposium for the Sustainable Travel Forum, which Boom launched late last year to propel learnings from the Summit into solutions. Members of the Sustainable Travel Forum include Amazon Air, Archer Aviation, American Express, American Express Global Business Travel, IDEO, Japan Airlines, Prometheus Fuels, Shell Aviation, South African Tourism, Tourism Australia, U.S. Travel Association, United Airlines, Visit Britain, and Volta Charging.

A commitment to speed, safety and sustainability has been at the core of Boom's philosophy since the company's founding in 2014. Overture, the company's supersonic airliner, will be the first commercial airliner program to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In May 2022, Boom released its first annual Environmental Sustainability report , detailing the company's achievement of carbon neutrality in 2021 and reiterating its commitment to net-zero carbon by 2025.

In July 2022, Boom released the findings of an extensive research project led by Ben Murphy, VP of Sustainability at Boom, and Akshay Ashok Ph.D., Sustainability and Regulatory Specialist at Boom. The report highlights key drivers of exponential growth which can help achieve rapid scaling of the SAF industry. Boom also recently announced a 10-year agreement with Climeworks to remove part of Boom's residual CO₂ emissions from the atmosphere and permanently store them underground. Further adding to Boom sustainability efforts, the Overture Superfactory, which will be designed and built by BE&K Building Group and BRPH, will be LEED certified. Boom was named one of this year's honorees in Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards, which highlights changemakers creating more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

