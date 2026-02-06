:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
06.02.2026 10:49:00
Booming Energy Demand From the AI Buildout Could Be Good News for This ETF in 2026
Major technology companies like Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft are investing a combined hundreds of billions of dollars per year to build artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. All of that spending is driving strong demand for semiconductors and related hardware, as well as for the associated services needed to support that infrastructure.However, AI data centers don't just run on chips and servers. They need electricity, too -- and massive amounts of it. The AI power trade is based on the premise that demand for electricity to keep that digital infrastructure running is going to keep growing rapidly.At this point, AI data center operators are inking deals to get electricity from whatever sources they can find. Some technology companies are even making deals with utilities to restart decommissioned nuclear reactors. And for a host of reasons, the clean energy segment is becoming a big part of the equation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 710,00
|0,26%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.