Boomtown Launches Robust Technology Product Support Solution for VAR's

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boomtown today announced a new technology product engagement solution dedicated to helping VAR's and ISO's grow their SaaS offerings and easily make the shift to a recurring revenue business model. Boomtown's solution enables VAR's to deliver exceptional customer support - from quick activation to ongoing 24/7 support, at scale and while managing costs.

"Being able to automate certain repetitive processes and providing better insights into boosting performance allows our VAR clients to enjoy reduced downtime for their customers and delivers a better customer experience," states Alfred "Chip" Kahn IV, CEO, Boomtown.

Boomtown provides white labeled software and services to make it remarkably simple to sell, activate and support technology products, resulting in happier customers, faster revenue growth, and reduced costs.

"We realize that in order to take advantage of the changing technology landscape, VAR's need partners and tools that allow them to grow their business while managing the increased services burden of selling multiple subscription-based solutions," said Chris Dorsey, VP, Sales, Boomtown. "Our solution enables VAR's to transition from reactive support to proactive support, lowering costs and improving customer retention."

Boomtown also announced that it has joined RSPA, an association dedicated to the retail technology industry since 1948 and will be attending RetailNOW in San Antonio in July to launch their new solutions. "We are pleased to welcome Boomtown to the RSPA and RetailNow," stated John T. Kirk, President and CEO of RSPA. "Our mission is to accelerate the success of our members through knowledge and connections. We believe there is no better way for a member to launch the process than attending RetailNOW. We look forward to serving Boomtown's priorities and vision along the way."

Visit Boomtown at RetailNOW at Booth 240.

About Boomtown

Boomtown reduces the complexity of selling, activating and servicing technology products to ensure 24/7/365 uptime. Through Boomtown, teams can leverage integrated knowledge, artificial intelligence, and seamless collaboration to orchestrate and automate exceptional customer experiences at scale. Boomtown also has an expert network where teams can seamlessly access programmable remote and field services to augment their existing operations. With over 175 technology partners, over 350,000 business locations are served through the Boomtown platform, which has over 2,500 unique products and services indexed. Learn more about Boomtown at http://www.goboomtown.com.

SOURCE Boomtown