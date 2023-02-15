ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Boost for the cloud: ALSO launches in UK



15.02.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 15.02.2023 PRESS RELEASE

Boost for the cloud:

ALSO launches in UK

The technology provider for the ICT industry continues its growth strategy by establishing a new greenfield operation in Great Britain. There are around 20 million unique users for cloud-based applications and IT-as-a-Service solutions in the corporate sector of the country. In the past, the company was represented only indirectly via PaaS partners. From 16 February, ALSO Cloud UK will go live, offering channel partners direct access to ALSOs cloud commerce marketplace.

The ALSO Cloud Market Place (ACMP) has been the platform of choice for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions and devices. The company enables cloud-based work for more than 6 million unique users through channel partners, processing about 2.8 million monthly transactions. The comprehensive portfolio of nearly 200 vendors and benchmark technology offers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) everything they need to accelerate growth and increase efficiency. The easy onboarding process and swift migration are appreciated by resellers in 144 countries worldwide, as is the support of ALSO to reduce their risks. The Fraud Protection Programme allows their businesses to thrive.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), states: An increasing number of customers has been asking us to get access to the full ALSO service and vendor portfolio. This is why we have decided to enter the market with a local presence. It will enable UK resellers to provide their customers with access to workplace-, business-, and cybersecurity-applications as well as cloud infrastructure of global vendors. Value-add resellers and ISVs can also offer and charge for their own services and applications through the platform.

Migration, provisioning, account management, license renewals, billing, analytics all can be done through the ACMP. UK channel partners can use it as a white label solution with their own branding, giving them full control and offering their customers subscription-based self-serviced access to the ALSO portfolio. For more information, see www.also.co.uk

