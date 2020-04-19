BOOST MOBILE Store Owners and VHA Announce Operation "Bridge the Digital Divide" to Provide Tablets and/or Data for Low Income Youth Affected by Covid-19 Crisis

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, Boost Mobile Store Owners across the country came together to discuss the global pandemic and how they can alleviate its impact on education for local children. Boost Mobile offers prepaid phones and data plans. Their customers are typically located in low income areas and the latest school closures are making it difficult for their children to finish out the school year.

The digital divide is not new. In fact, it is estimated that up to one quarter of children in major metropolitan cities lack computers or access to internet. Independent Boost Mobile Retailers felt an immediate need to bridge that gap and help local families who are struggling amid this crisis. Thus, Operation Bridge the Digital Divide was born.

They reached out to their distribution partner VHA Prepaid Wireless, a Master Agent for Boost Mobile, to provide mobile tablets, while their stores provide data services for local children in need. This week, hundreds of new 8-inch Asus ZenPad 8.0 Tablets (or equivalent) will arrive at participating Boost Mobile stores nationwide.

Each qualified student will receive a Tablet and/or 2 months of data service on the Boost Mobile network for a reduced cost from a participating neighborhood store. To qualify, the student must be enrolled in grades K-12 and have a student ID or recent report card showing they attend school in the local community.

A list of participating stores can be found at: https://boostmobilelocal.com/BridgeTheDivide/

This offer is scheduled to run through April 30th or until supplies run out. Eligible families are asked to call their local store for availability and hours.

The Boost Mobile Retailers and VHA have a common goal in mind: to put technology into the hands of local children and provide those children with a better future.

