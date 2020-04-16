Boost Mobile to Offer iPhone SE: a Powerful New Smartphone in a Popular Design

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced it will offer the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.

Powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone to handle the most demanding tasks, the new iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. The new iPhone SE will be available on April 24 from Boost Mobile.

"Our focus continues to be on providing our customers with access to the latest devices at affordable prices," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Boost Mobile. "The new feature-filled iPhone SE is a truly powerful device at an affordable price, with industry-leading security and a beloved design, with the best single-camera system in an iPhone that unlocks Portrait mode. We're excited to offer iPhone SE and continue to build on our promise to offer our customers new ways to stay connected with our no-contract plans."

iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design, and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone that adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light and offers incredible color accuracy with its vibrant wide color gamut. The familiar Home Button is designed with sapphire crystal and a steel ring to detect a user's fingerprint for Touch ID - an easy, private and secure way to unlock iPhone, use Apple Pay and authorize App Store purchases. The Apple-designed A13 Bionic, introduced with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, provides unparalleled performance for every task — perfect for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences — and enables great battery life.

In addition, iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock Portrait mode1, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. Videos are even more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilization on the front and rear cameras.

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and supports fast-charging2, giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes3. Lightning-fast download speeds are available with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE4, and dual SIM with eSIM5 provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line. iPhone SE is also VoLTE Capable.

Boost Mobile offers one of the best values in wireless, with no annual service contracts. Plans include unlimited data, talk and text. In addition, service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers some of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Portrait mode on iPhone SE has the ability to recognize people.

2 Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately).

3 iPhone SE is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty. iPhone SE is resistant to accidental spills from common liquids such as soda, coffee, tea, beer and juice. In the event of a spill, rinse the area with water and wipe your iPhone, and dry it.

4 Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, contact your carrier and see apple.com/iPhone/LTE.

5 Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.

