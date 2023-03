Boost Your Passive Income With Starbucks Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One thing that financial markets despise is uncertainty. And it doesn't matter what kind of uncertainty it is -- whether economic or geopolitical. This is precisely why the Nasdaq Composite index has dipped 12% over the last year.But plenty of stocks have fared much better during that time. Shares of coffee and beverage giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have gained 10% in the last 12 months. And despite this run-up in the stock price, it looks like a buy for investors seeking rising dividend income.Let's dig into the company's fundamentals and valuation to lay out the case for Starbucks stock. Continue reading