Boot Barn Stock Crushed the Market Over the Past 5 Years. Can It Do It Again?

The hit TV show Yellowstone came out in 2018. And since then, shares of retailer Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) have crushed the market average, up 268% over the last five years compared to just a 56% return for the S&P 500.Some attribute Boot Barn's success to the show's popularity, calling it the Yellowstone effect: a resurgence in the popularity of Western programming and apparel. It may have no official affiliation with Yellowstone, but Boot Barn specializes in Western apparel.However, I believe that investors should look past the Yellowstone effect when explaining the success of Boot Barn stock. I see three big reasons this has been a good investment. And in this article, I'll share why it can be a winning investment over the next five years.