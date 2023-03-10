Boots shoppers to earn fewer Advantage card points as retailers’ costs rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From May, loyalty card holders will collect 3p of points for every £1 spent at health and beauty chain, down from 4pBoots is cutting the points per pound shoppers can earn on their loyalty card by a quarter, while offering discounts on its own-brand products.The health and beauty chain told customers via email that from May, holders of the Boots Advantage card would collect 3p worth of points for every £1 spent, instead of 4p. They will keep the number of points they have already collected, which will still be worth the same amount. Continue reading...