Booz Allen Hamilton Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, Revenues Miss; Boosts FY26 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), the parent company of technology company Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., announced Friday net income for the third quarter of $200 million or $1.63 per share, up from $187 million or $1.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.77 per share, compared to $1.55 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined 10.2 percent to $2.62 billion from $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues were down about 6 percent decrease, excluding impact of government shutdown.

On average, 12 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share on revenues of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.95 to $6.15 per share on revenues between $11.3 billion and $11.4 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share on revenues between $11.3 billion and $11.5 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.57 per share on revenues of $11.35 billion for the year.

A regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share will be payable on March 2, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 13, 2026.

