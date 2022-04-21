BORANETWORK, BORA PORTAL officially launched.

The platform including all services provided by BORA, such as wallet and token conversion, has been officially launched.

tBORA gift events related to NFT such as 'BIRDIE SHOT' and 'COMPETZ' will be held to celebrate the service launch.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (CEO Gyehan Song) officially launched the blockchain platform BORA PORTAL on the 21st.

Bora Portal is a blockchain platform that includes various services such as BORA Wallet, Defi, Lunchpad, Token Conversion, and NFT Transaction, which will be introduced in BORA.

In this official launch, BORA Coin will be converted into tBORA within the BORA PORTAL to introduce a 'Token Conversion Service' that can be used for game projects such as ArcheWorld's Blue Salt (BSLT), COMPETZ's PTZ, and BIRDIE SHOT's BIRDIE Token.

In addition, it provides a service to participate in NFT minting through the 'Drops' function, open an exchange where users can trade NFTs in the market within the BORA PORTAL, and connect and use the 'Metamask' wallet.

NFT sales of 'BIRDIE SHOT' on the 25th and 'COMPETZ' on the 27th will start.

BORA PORTAL plans to expand its scope into a service platform that encompasses all activities of the BORA ecosystem by continuously adding various services.

BORA Network is holding various NFT events to celebrate this launch.

First, when the public sale of BIRDIE SHOT' and ' COMPETZ' is completed, users who have more than a certain amount of NFT will be given tBORA according to the number of holdings.

Also, from the 25th to the 1st of May, 100 people who have successfully sold on the NFT Marketplace in the BORA PORTAL will be selected by lot to present tBORA.

Youngjoon Lim, CBO of BORANETWORK, said, "I'm happy to introduce BORA PORTAL, where people can experience everything in the BORA ecosystem," adding, "We will make every effort to operate the service so that people can conveniently use BORA's various services on the portal in the future."

The services provided by BORA PORTAL can be checked through the BORA PORTAL website.

(https://boraportal.com/)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boranetwork-bora-portal-officially-launched-301530111.html

SOURCE BORANETWORK