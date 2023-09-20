BOREO PLC Stock exchange release 20 September 2023 at 13:00 EET



Boreo Plc’s Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting 2024

Boreo’s financial reporting timetable 2024:

2023 financial statements release: 29 February 2024

Interim report for January-March 2024: 30 April 2024

Half-year report for January-June 2024: 7 August 2024

Interim report for January-September 2024: 31 October 2024

Financial reports will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 9:00 EET. Boreo applies a 30-day silent period which ends on the day of publication. Annual Report including the Report of the Board of Directors as well as the financial statements for 2023 will be published during week 10. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 17 April 2024. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting separately at a later date.

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm’s business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.