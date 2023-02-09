09.02.2023 12:33:46

Borg Warner Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $255 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $4.11 billion from $3.66 billion last year.

Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $255 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.66 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BorgWarner Inc.mehr Nachrichten