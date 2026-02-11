BorgWarner Loss Narrows In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), an automotive supplier, on Wednesday reported its net loss narrowed in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and guided through full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net loss earnings attributable to the company narrowed to $262 million from $405 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $1.23 versus $1.85 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.35 versus $1.01 last year.

On average, 13 analysts had expected the company to report $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating loss narrowed to $238 million from $316 million in the previous year.

Adjusted operating income increased to $427 million from $352 million last year.

Net sales increased to $3.57 billion from $3.44 billion in the prior year.

Further, net sales for the full year 2026 is expected to be between $14 billion and $14.3 billion.

Operating income for the full year 2026 is anticipated to range between $1.37 billion and $1.43 billion.

Adjusted operating income is anticipated to range between $1.5 billion and $1.57 billion for the full year 2026.

Earnings per share is anticipated to range between $4.74 and $4.91 for the full year 2026, and adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be between $5 and $5.20.

In the pre-market trading, BorgWarner is 0.04% higher at $54 on the New York Stock Exchange.