BorgWarner Aktie
WKN: 887320 / ISIN: US0997241064
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29.10.2026 14:06:02
BorgWarner Q3 Net Profit Improves, But Sales Drop On Lower Volumes; Revises Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), a maker of automotive parts, components, and others, on Thursday reported a rise in net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of $221 million, or $1.08 per share, compared with $158 million, or $0.73 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, income was $1.39 per share, compared with $1.24 per share in the prior year.
Operating income increased to $302 million from $248 million in the previous year. The company recorded net sales of $3.487 billion, down from $3.591 billion a year ago. This decrease was mainly driven by declining market production volumes and lower Battery Energy Systems segment sales. The Battery Energy Systems segment of the company posted sales of $78 million, less than $132 million a year ago.
Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its annual guidance.
For fiscal 2026, BorgWarner now projects net income of $4.65 to $4.84 per share, less than the earlier expectation of $4.72 to $4.94 per share. BorgWarner now anticipates adjusted income of $5.20 to $5.35 per share, up from the earlier guidance of $5.05 to $5.30 per share. This revised outlook reflects expected impacts of the company's share repurchases and a decline in its annual effective tax rate.
For fiscal 2026, the automotive parts maker now expects net sales of $14 billion to $14.2 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of $14 billion to $14.3 billion. This revised guidance reflects lower industry production expectations and a projected sales decline of around $250 million in the company's Battery Energy Systems segment.
For fiscal 2025, the company had reported net income of $1.28 per share, with adjusted profit of $4.91 per share, on net sales of $14.316 billion.
BWA was down by 0.77% at $55.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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