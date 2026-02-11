BorgWarner Aktie
WKN: 887320 / ISIN: US0997241064
|
11.02.2026 13:10:25
BorgWarner Signs TurboCell Supply Deal
(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), an automotive supplier, on Wednesday said it has signed a Master Supply Agreement with TurboCell, a subsidiary of data center infrastructure developer Endeavour.
The production is expected to begin in 2027 at the company's facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, with an initial 2 gigawatts of installed capacity.
The agreement covers the supply of a modular turbine generator system, marking the company's strategic entry into the data center power market.
The turbine generator system is expected to support artificial intelligence-driven data centers and other microgrid applications, including AI campuses at a gigawatt scale.
The product is designed to provide backup and prime power with advanced controls and dynamic response to manage power transients and grid peaks.
System is expected to offer fuel flexibility across natural gas, propane, diesel and hydrogen, and to meet future CARB emissions standards or stricter levels.
The company expects to control approximately 65% of the turbine generator system content through vertical integration, leveraging its turbocharging, thermal management, power electronics and advanced software capabilities.
In the pre-market trading, BorgWarner is 0.94% higher at $54.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.
