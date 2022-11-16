|
16.11.2022 13:27:06
BorgWarner To Invest $500 Mln In Wolfspeed
(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) said it will invest $500 million in Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), securing up to $650 million in annual capacity for Silicon Carbide Devices.
BorgWarner's charging forward strategy targets $4.5 billion of electric vehicle revenue for 2025, compared to less than $350 million in 2021. BorgWarner believes it is already on track to achieve approximately $4 billion of electric vehicle revenue by 2025.
Last month at the company's Investor Day, Wolfspeed outlined a multi-year, $6.5 billion capacity expansion effort which included the installation of additional tools at the company's state-of-the-art, 200mm Mohawk Valley fab and the construction of a 445-acre Silicon Carbide materials facility in North Carolina, which will expand the company's existing materials capacity by more than 10x. The first phase of construction is slated to be complete by the end of fiscal year 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BorgWarner Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: BorgWarner informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BorgWarner Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BorgWarner Inc.
|39,79
|-3,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonsolidierungsbewegung: US-Börsen verbuchen Verluste -- ATX leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutscht am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex kann seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste abschütteln. Die US-Börsen notieren im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.