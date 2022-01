Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak double down on national insurance rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

PM and chancellor make firm commitment to increase after reports of ‘wobbling’ on policyBoris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have doubled down on a planned tax hike to boost health funding, after it was reported that the prime minister was “wobbling” on the policy.The PM is under pressure from some Conservative MPs to scrap or at least delay the national insurance increase to win back support as he awaits the findings of Whitehall and police inquiries into claims of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street. Continue reading...