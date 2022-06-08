|
08.06.2022 23:30:01
Boris Johnson’s focus on housing dismissed as ‘hot air’ amid economic storm
Opponents condemn ‘waffle’ in planned speech amid reports that people will be able to use housing benefit to buy homesBoris Johnson will try to reset his beleaguered premiership on Thursday with a speech on housing and the cost of living that was condemned by opponents as “hot air and waffle” and rehashed policies, rather than a genuine attempt to tackle the crises.As petrol prices saw their biggest daily jump in 17 years and Britain was warned its economy could be hit more by the Ukraine war than any other major country, the prime minister was expected to mainly promise concrete plans in the coming weeks. Continue reading...
