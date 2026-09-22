Borr Drilling Aktie
WKN DE: A2DN58 / ISIN: BMG575071086
|
22.09.2026 23:46:01
Borr Drilling CEO Buys 45,500 Shares in $200,000 Stock Purchase. What Does Ths Tell Investors?
Bruno Morand De Oliveira, the Chief Executive Officer of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR), purchased 45,500 shares on September 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.40); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($4.46).
Borr Drilling operates a fleet of jack-up drilling rigs serving the global offshore shallow-water drilling market, generating approximately $1.0 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue. The company maintains a significant operational footprint with 2,030 employees and a market capitalization of $1.4 billion, positioning it as a material participant in the offshore contract drilling sector. Despite current net losses, the company's diversified geographic exposure and specialized shallow-water drilling capabilities provide strategic positioning within the cyclical energy services industry.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Borr Drilling Ltd Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Borr Drilling Ltd Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX dreht ins Minus - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX leichter -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.