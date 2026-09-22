Borr Drilling Aktie

Borr Drilling für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DN58 / ISIN: BMG575071086

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22.09.2026 23:46:01

Borr Drilling CEO Buys 45,500 Shares in $200,000 Stock Purchase. What Does Ths Tell Investors?

Bruno Morand De Oliveira, the Chief Executive Officer of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR), purchased 45,500 shares on September 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.40); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($4.46).

Borr Drilling operates a fleet of jack-up drilling rigs serving the global offshore shallow-water drilling market, generating approximately $1.0 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue. The company maintains a significant operational footprint with 2,030 employees and a market capitalization of $1.4 billion, positioning it as a material participant in the offshore contract drilling sector. Despite current net losses, the company's diversified geographic exposure and specialized shallow-water drilling capabilities provide strategic positioning within the cyclical energy services industry.

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